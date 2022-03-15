Purchase Access

Lavonne Montgomery

Lavonne Montgomery, 91, of Sioux Falls, died on March 14, 2022, at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Sat., March 19, at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel in Madison. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

A complete obituary is forthcoming.

