Jacquilyn Billey

Jacquilyn Billey died on April 10, 2022. She was born in Wentworth on March 29, 1938.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sun., May 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Wentworth. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery there.

