Roger Dover, 92 of Madison, passed away January 20th under hospice care at the Dougherty House in Sioux Falls, SD
Roger was born August 17th, 1929, at Huron, SD to Odis and Ella (Fenner) Dover. The family farmed in the Huron/Iroquois area before moving to a farm in the Ramona/Madison area where Roger attended country school and later graduated from Ramona High School.
Following high school Roger served in the United States Army following WWII and was recalled during the Korean Conflict. Roger married Ethel Hansen on December 6, 1952, at Meckling, SD and they raised their family on their acreage in Junius, later moving to Madison. Ethel passed away on January 2, 2022, 18 days before Roger.
Roger established Dover Well Drilling and Repair in the late 1960s, a business he owned and operated for over 50 years, drilling and repairing wells in many area counties in eastern SD. In later years he sold off the drilling portion of the business but continued to do repair work until he was in his mid-80s.
Roger had a strong work ethic, good sense of humor and enjoyed reading, genealogy, American history and keeping up on current events.
Roger is survived by his children, Maylon (Barb) Dover of Sioux Falls, Jim (Angela) Dover of Lennox, Michael Dover of Sioux Falls, and Scott (Sena) Dover of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Anderson of Vermillion, Melissa (Rick) Rernleitner of Huron, Lindsay (Zach) Davidson of Olathe, Kansas, Travis (Penny) Dover of Tea, Kayla Dover of Brandon, Karri (Seth) Sehr of Valley Springs; stepgrandchildren Lily, Sophie and Grace Griffith all of Sioux Falls; 12 great-grandchildren; 5 stepgreat-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Wilma Johnson of LaVerne, California, Avis (Roger) Walz of Alcester and Wanda Stratman of Sheldon Iowa.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ethel; parents; daughter and son-in-law Rhonda and Mikel Hoffman; brother Neal Dover; brothers-in-law Melvin Johnson and Vernon Hansen; niece Jennifer Hansen; and nephew Kelly Hansen.
Graveside services for Roger and Ethel will be held Saturday, May 7th at 2 PM at the Graceland Cemetery in Madison. Arrangements are with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
To send flowers to the family of Roger Dover, please visit Tribute Store.