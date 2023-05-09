Debi Krause
Debi Krause of Madison, SD, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the age of 67, surrounded by her loved ones after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
The memorial service will be at 2 PM on Friday, May 12th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday at the funeral chapel and will continue on Friday one hour prior to the service. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Debra Marie (Johnson) Krause was born on November 9, 1955, to Donald and Ernestine (Marienau) Johnson in Madison, SD. She attended school in Madison. Debi married her best friend, John Krause, on June 3rd, 1972. They were blessed with one daughter, Jennifer (Tieszen) Krause. John and Debi made their life together cruising across the United States in various semi-trucks. They were owners/operators for 38 years. Following her trucking days, Debi worked for Madison Middle School for six years. She decided she was ready to retire and spend time with the love of her life, John. Through the years, you would often see them together enjoying car races with friends and family where she could be seen cheering for her husband, grandsons, and son-in-law as they competed. She had a love and enjoyment with many horses through the years, especially Charlie. She enjoyed helping lifelong friend, Kathi “Hoot” Johnson at the Oldham Saloon. She and John were able to enjoy one winter in the motorhome in Las Vegas, where she made even more friends. Of all her interests, she valued her family and the time she spent with them above all else. She was devoted to her husband of 51 years. They shared a remarkable life filled with love. If you knew Debi, you knew a warm and happy lady with a love of life and a big smile for everyone she met.
Debi is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Jennifer (Jamie) Tieszen of Marion, SD; grandchildren, Jordan of Madison, SD, Austin (Courtney) of Worthington, MN, Dylan (Kaitlyn) of Madison, SD; great-grandchildren, Noah and Letty; very special friends, Kathi “Hoot” Johnson and Betty Johnson; and her loving pet, Molly Jo.
Debi was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Donald “Bill” Johnson.
