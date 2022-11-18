Linda Schroeder, age 69, of Scotland, passed away November 14, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Nunda. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church, lunch and fellowship will follow the funeral service at the church. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Madison. The service will be live streamed through Grace Lutheran Church, Nunda Facebook page.
Linda Joyce Schroeder was born July 11, 1953, in Madison, to Vernon and Ruby (Dissing) Schroeder. Linda grew up on a farm in rural Nunda. She was very active in 4-H. She graduated from Rutland High School. She attended SDSU and upon graduation she began her teaching in Home Economics in Gettysburg. She further taught in Akron, IA, before finishing her career at Scotland High School where she retired in 2013.
Linda was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Nunda. She was an active board member for Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. She was also very active in the Scotland community including Bon Homme Retired Teachers Organization, Zion Lutheran Church quilting and other activities, Red Hat Society, Good Samaritan Friends of Scotland, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She enjoyed crafting, quilting, baking, puzzles and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her aunt Gen Schroeder of Sioux Falls; and close extended family members and friends. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Vernon and Ruby Schroeder.
Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Schroeder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.