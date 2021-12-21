Eileen Hudson

Eileen Joyce Hudson, 75, of Madison, died on Dec. 20, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls.

Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Dec. 27, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Eileen Klitzke was born on Oct. 25, 1946. She married Donald Hudson on Oct. 20, 1967. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Dawn Thomas; sons, Michael and Shawn; 6 grandchildren; and 2 sisters.

Service information

Dec 26
Visitation
Sunday, December 26, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Dec 26
Prayer service
Sunday, December 26, 2021
7:00PM-7:20PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Dec 26
Rosary
Sunday, December 26, 2021
7:25PM-7:45PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Dec 27
Visitation
Monday, December 27, 2021
9:30AM-10:15AM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
