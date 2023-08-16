Cynthia Neu, age 70, of Madison, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Cynthia Ann Minnick was born February 16, 1953 in Hastings, MN to Richard and Elizabeth (Rother) Minnick. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1971. On November 10, 1979, she married Blake Neu in Madison and remained here while raising their three children. Cynthia was a stay-at-home mom, but also provided daycare to many of the neighborhood kids. She will be remembered for her love of her animals, plants and most of all, her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Blake Neu of Madison; mother, Elizabeth Minnick of Hastings, MN; son, Chris (Ariel) Neu and their children, Emma, Kyla and Zander all of Sioux Falls; son, David (Dana) Neu and their children, Easton, Ember and Tyce all of Madison; son, Randy (Shannon) Neu and their son, Logan all of Sioux Falls; brother, Bruce Minnick of Lakeville, MN; three sisters, Kari Kretchmer of Richfield, MN, Barb Morrison of Richfield, MN and Vicki Minnick of Prescott, WI; two brothers-in-law, Craig (Janet) Neu of Leavenworth, KS and Dick (Becky) Neu of Sioux Falls; and a dear family friend, Brenda Leuning.
Preceding her in death are her father, Richard Minnick; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Ida Neu and two brother-in-laws, Grant Neu and Darrell Delahousaye.
There will be a memorial gathering which will be open to all who want to celebrate Cindy’s life at 3 PM on Saturday, August 19th at Blake sand Cindy’s home.