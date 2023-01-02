Kelly “Buck” Hyland, age 65, of Madison, passed away of natural causes on December 30, 2022 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 5th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 4-6 PM on Wednesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel and will continue on Thursday at the funeral chapel from 9:30-10:15 AM followed by procession to the church for Mass. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online register book is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Kelly Stephen Hyland was born July 4, 1957 to Allan and RoseMary (DeVaney) Hyland. He attended school in Madison all 12 years and graduated in 1976.
He is survived by Nancy Arneson of Madison and her children, Eric and Katie; three sisters, Barbara Hyland of Baltic, Shelly (Rick) Doblar, Carol (Drew) Skinner all of Madison; two brothers, Bill and Jeff Hyland both of Madison; brother-in-law, Scott Williams of Madison; all of his nieces and nephews that called him “Uncle Buck”- Angie and Lori, Jared, Jessica, Dr. Jill, Jenna, Sandra, Sarah, Shelby, Ryan, Allan, Hailey, Mandee, Preston and all of their families; two aunts, Mary Ann Hyland and Sharon Pedersen; 18 great-nieces and -nephews; two great-great nieces; and many, many relatives and friends.
Kelly was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kaye Williams; nephew, Jason Doblar; sisters-in-law, Joyce Hyland, Michelle Hyland; and many relatives.
