Shirley Rieger

Shirley Jean (Jones) Rieger, 76, of Blanchard, Okla., formerly of Madison, S.D., died on June 23, 2022, at her home.

A private family memorial service and burial of her cremated remains will be held later this summer in the Black Hills National Cemetery in Rapid City, S.D.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eisenhour Funeral Home of Blanchard, Okla. Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.eisenhourfh.com.

