John Walker
John Sanders Walker, age 76, of Colman South Dakota, passed away after a short illness on July 30th, 2022.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
John Walker
John Sanders Walker, age 76, of Colman South Dakota, passed away after a short illness on July 30th, 2022.
John was born in St. Louis, Missouri to John and Leona Walker. John’s education began in the St. Louis school system where he excelled in football, stagecraft, junior achievement, and journalism, graduating in 1964. He then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, followed by an Education degree at South Dakota State University. In 2011, he completed a Master of Arts in History at University of South Dakota.
John enlisted in the Navy as a Radioman on active duty serving on the U.S.S. Sellers. John was honorably discharged from active duty in 1970, but continued in the reserves, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1998. In 1974 he met his sweetheart, Patricia, in St. Louis, and in 1975 they were sealed in the Manti, Utah temple.
He began his teaching career at Lake Preston High School, followed by Flandreau Indian School. He taught and inspired many students for 25 years until retirement, yet still continued to teach Social Studies at Rutland.
He proved himself to be a wonderful and dedicated father and friend. He always had time to answer a question, solve a problem, or share a fun fact. Hobbies included St. Louis Cardinals baseball, amateur radio, politics, reading, weather spotting and family history. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving John are his wife, Patricia of 47 years; 3 children, George (Nichole) Walker of Sioux Falls, Tonya Kabris of Brookings, Cathy (Darius) Garvin of Florida; two grandchildren, Claudia Hovelson of Brookings and Isaac Walker of Sioux Falls; siblings Mark (Gisèle) of St. Louis, David (Dawn) Walker of Las Vegas, and Jeff and Anne Walker, both of St. Louis. John is also survived by many special friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Annelore Karina; and parents, John Frederick and Leona Marie Sanders Walker.
Visitation for John will be at 10 am Friday, August 5th, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Brookings followed by Funeral services at 11 am with Bishop Donald Burger presiding. Following will be a lite lunch. Veteran honors and internment will take place at Mt Auburn Cemetery in Fremont Twp, Moody County.
Eidsness Funeral Home of Brookings is handling the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.