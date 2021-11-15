Wilma Trygstad

Wilma Isabelle Trygstad, 97, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Volga, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, November 19, 2021 at Lake Campbell Lutheran Church, rural Volga. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, November 18, at Rude’s Funeral Home in Brookings.
Wilma Isabelle Rommereim Trygstad was born on September 24, 1924 on a farm near Hudson, SD, the daughter of Andrew and Lena (Waxdahl) Rommereim. She attended grade school at Sand in Lincoln County and graduated from Egan High School. She then took a secretary course at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. She worked as a cashier and receptionist for the REA in Pipestone, MN. She married Melford Ernest Trygstad on December 12, 1947 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at Flandreau. They made their home on a farm south of Volga in Lake County.
She was a member of Lake Campbell Lutheran Church since her marriage. Activities in the Church were always important. She served as Sunday School Superintendent, enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was involved in Bible Studies and activities of women’s groups. She was also a Luther League Adviser.
She was kind, gentle and compassionate. She enjoyed coffee time with friends and family which always involved good conversation and lots of laughter. She loved her time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Gaylon (Nancy) Trygstad of Dell Rapids, Char Engdahl of Colorado Springs, CO, Arlen (Inga) Trygstad of Volga, SD, Cheryl (Dale) Berkland, of Brookings, SD and Mary Kimberling of Sioux Falls, SD; 14 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; her brother, Duane Rommereim of Palm Desert, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melford; one grandson, Troy Trygstad; two sons-in-law, Ken Engdahl and Michael Kimberling; five sisters; and three brothers.