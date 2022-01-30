Mary Hyland
Mary Jane (Alverson) Hyland of Nunda, SD, peacefully passed on January 26, 2022 at her home under the care of Avera Hospice and her family.
Funeral service will be 1:30 PM on Monday, January 31st at Grace Lutheran Church, Nunda with Rev. Phillip Hofinga officiating. Visitation will be 4-6 PM on Sunday at the church with a prayer service at 5:30 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday starting one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Prairie Queen Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed thru Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Mary was born on May 23, 1928, to Claude and Mary (Graff) Alverson, joining a family of ten children. She grew up on a farm near Wentworth, SD and attended the Sunshine School and Rutland School. She married Mervin Hyland on February 15, 1945, and together they shared a passion for farming and family. They were married for 51 years and after Mervin passed, Mary continued to live on the farm and was honored to say that she lived there for 77 years.
Mary lived her life filled with the Fruit of the Spirit, Galatians 5:22-23: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Her sweet nature made her a natural nurturer and caregiver beginning with her family, and reaching throughout her extended family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Neighborhood card parties, birthday parties, holiday parties, family picnics and events, bowling and a lady’s club filled her life.
Mary worked at the Post Office in Nunda, first as a replacement for the Postmaster and later as Postmaster for eleven years.
Mary was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed the women’s group and quilting. Mary spent countless hours decorating cakes for family and friends and making treats such as popcorn balls, ghost suckers, bird egg baskets, and Christmas treats. She took pleasure in crossword puzzles and embroidering dish towels and giving the towels as gifts.
Family cherishing Mary’s memory include one son, Randy, and his wife, Beverly, Madison, SD; five daughters, Lisa Even, Sioux Falls, SD; Julie and her husband, Allan Gross, Madison, SD; Doris and her husband, Larry Ust, Volga, SD; Jane and her husband, Paul Baumberger, Jackson, MI; Garnet and her husband, Rolly Wosje, Nunda, SD; one sister, Vesta Jensen, Brookings; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Hyland and Elida DeVaney, both of Madison, SD. Grandchildren Kim Hyland, Rich (Kimberly) Hyland, Ricky (Lori) Hyland, Lexi Even, Ally Gross, Dillon Gross, Sunni Gross, Matt (Susan) Ust, Michelle Ust, Stephanie (David) Richmond, Jacki (Karl) Liester and Jeremy Wosje. Great-Grandchildren Madeline Eich, Mackenzie Hyland, Bailey Hyland, Brooklyn Hyland, Ray Hyland, Sayler Ust, Shaylene (Shay) Wabeke, Brayden Ust, Hunter Richmond, Taylor Richmond, Samantha Wosje, Spencer Wosje, Lucas Wosje, Danielle (John) Wingert, Jacob Liester, and Joshua (Faith) Liester.
Mary treasured the visits and phone calls with those near to her heart, her numerous nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
Preceding Mary in death were her husband, Mervin; her parents; daughter, Susan; a son in infancy; son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Esther Hyland; grandson, Todd Hyland; brothers, Lyle, Bernard, and Fritz; sisters, Ruth Kratzer, Darlene McDonnal, Mildred Vargason, Eunice Hyland, and Gladys Costlow; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Rose Mary Hyland, Shirley Van Beek, Evelyn Hyland, Allan Hyland, Edward Hyland, Jim Hyland, Robert Hyland, Everett Van Beek, Stanley Hyland, Francis DeVaney, Clara Alverson, Frances Alverson, Marcella Alverson, Lyman Vargason, and Harold Costlow.