Myron Persing

Myron Francis Persing was born in Sioux Falls, SD, May 3, 1939 to Francis and Lucille (Sheppard) Persing. He joined his parents on a farm near Hartford, SD later moving to Montrose and finally in 1946 to Chester, SD. Myron was one of three children with one brother, Howard (Janice Johnson) and one sister, Joyce Ann (Ted) Linge. Myron graduated from Chester High School in 1958 where he set many athletic records.
Growing up on the family farm in South Dakota, Myron developed an early appreciation and love for farming. Living among such neighbors as the Hohweilers, Gienapps, Hasses, Mullers, the fine skills of farming were instilled in him. These skills and many others were instilled in him as he farmed with his father for a few years. One of those skills, according to him, is he cultivated corn 24/7, 365 days a year. What a sight that would have been!
He finally settled on a career and home in Anacortes, WA. Myron grew to be a talented welder and fabricator, often lending a hand to work on machinery for farmers in the Skagit Valley region of Washington State where he spent the majority of his adult life. Myron’s talent and admiration for farming were applied for many decades at Smiley’s Pro Services in Mount Vernon, WA, from where he eventually retired as a shop manager and moved to Casa Grande, Arizona with his wife, Ricki Persing.
Even though he no longer spent time on a tractor seat, he knew every aspect of South Dakota and Skagit Valley farming. Myron married Pat Dunston in 1960 from which Penny and David were born. He later married Sandra Bernson and happily added Kristi and Karla to the family. Kym later joined the family.
Sandra passed away in 1998 and he later married Ricki Gordon. Following their retirement, Myron and Ricki began exploring many campgrounds and visiting relatives throughout the western states, finally settling in Casa Grande, AZ. The number of friends they’ve gathered around them are numerous and treasured greatly by them.
In his time, Myron was a true family man. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He spent much of his time with them sharing stories of the large extended Persing family and the joys of growing up on a farm. His caring demeanor and loving heart sprouted deep connections across generations of the Persing family, and all families who joined as one through marriage.
On June 2nd, 2023, Myron reached his expiration in Casa Grande, Arizona while surrounded by loved ones. Through his last days, Myron’s loving heart brought those he loved together with him one last time.
Myron was preceded in death by his wife Sandra (Bernsen) Persing and his eldest daughter Penny (Persing) Roehrich, ND; his grandparents James and Mary Persing and his maternal grandparents, Captain and Clare Berson.
He is survived by his wife, Ricki; his brother, Howard, Arizona City; his sister, JoyceAnn Linge; his children, David Graham, Kristi Cannon, Karla Strand, and Kymberly Kelly; his grandchildren, Jenna Graham, Lancey Bradley, Kayla Roehrich, Summer Mason, and Paige Richards; his great-grandchildren, Francesca Bradley, Paisley Mason, and Avery Mason; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and countless friends who loved him dearly.
One of Myron’s last requests was that donations be made in his honor to the Chester Area School’s Welding Program through the Future Farmers of America Program. The school is accepting donations in the form of a check to Chester Area Schools, P.O. Box 159, Chester, South Dakota 57016. In the memo line, please write “Persing Memorial.”
Myron’s family has arranged a memorial service to be held at the Chester United Methodist Church in Chester, South Dakota on July 6th, 2023 at 1:00 pm.
Myron was a kind, caring, and loving soul who will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.
Send memorials or condolences to Joyce Linge, 46849 250 St. Baltic SD 57003.
