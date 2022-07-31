Connie Sallquist
Connie Sallquist passed away peacefully July 23rd, 2022, at the age of 85.
Visitation will be at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings, Friday, August 5th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. The procession will begin at 1:15 on Saturday, August 6th from Eidsness Funeral Home and will travel to South Lake Campbell Lutheran Cemetery for the memorial and burial service, which will begin at 2:00 P.M.
Connie was born to Roy and Fern Clark on March 24th, 1937, at the home of the family farm in Lake County. She attended Rutland High School where she was a predominant member of the Rutland Ramblers girl’s basketball team. She graduated in 1955 and soon after moved to Sioux Falls.
Connie was united in marriage to Donald Sallquist on January 19, 1958, in Brookings. They moved to Spokane, Washington where Donald was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base and later was stationed at Grand Forks, North Dakota until completion of his service. In 1966, they moved back to South Dakota and began farming in Lake County where Connie was actively engaged in the farm’s operation.
Connie also worked several years as assistant manager of Maurices clothing store. Then, from 1987 to 2010, Connie became a successful sales associate for AFLAC. There, her personality shined and she made many lifelong friends. She was on the road a great deal with her job, and would often get pulled over for speeding. Always the salesperson, she never ended up with a ticket and the officer usually ended up with an Aflac policy.
Connie had a lifelong passion for sports. As a trailblazer herself playing girl’s basketball in the 1950’s, her children’s extra-curricular activities had always been a joyous priority for Connie. Later in life, her focus shifted to her beloved grandchildren. Connie kept busy attending extra-curricular events in Sioux Falls and Kansas City at every opportunity.
Connie was a loyal and sometimes disappointed fan of the Vikings, Twins and Jackrabbits; always looking forward to reading the sports page every morning. She enjoyed sharing her strong opinions on what could improve a struggling team’s performance with anyone that would listen. A great example is when she drew up a basketball play on a scratch piece of paper from the stands when her daughter was coaching one of her granddaughter’s games. Connie had her youngest grandchild bring it to her on the bench — indeed it worked.
Connie also had a passion for flowers and gardening. While living on the farm, she would spend a great deal of time planting and fussing over her flower gardens and numerous flower pots. She would even enter her gladiolas in flower shows. Any varmint that would dare trespass and nibble on her precious plants received swift retribution at the business end of her shotgun.
Connie looked forward to one day becoming a great-grandmother. She was finally able to claim the title, but Covid became an obstacle preventing her the opportunity to meet them. Over this past 4th of July weekend, she was finally able to meet her great-grandsons from Kansas ages 1 and 2. It was a very happy occasion.
Connie will be remembered for her devotion to family, her quick wit, sharp tongue, and a love for laughter.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, sister Marcella and brother Richard.
She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Jeff) Osmundson and Renae (Joel) Knopf; grandchildren Jacob (Annie) Osmundson, Madelyn (Kyle) Gillett, Sydney, Carlie, and Jaydyn Fikse; Raegan Knopf; great-grandchildren Osmund and Archer Gillet; sister Beverly Hammond; brother Roger (Kay) Clark; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Connie’s name to a charity of your choice.