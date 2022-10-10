Jeanette Koch, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her daughter’s home
surrounded by family. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 11 at St.
Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem. A rosary will begin at 4:45 pm Monday with a prayer
service at 5 pm, followed by visitation at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Jeanette Marie Kass was born on April 5, 1936 to Michael and Hilda (Jarding) Kass in
Farmer, SD. She graduated from Salem St. Mary’s High School (Class of 54) and went
to work at Center Bank in Omaha for several years. Jeanette then moved back to Salem to
join the staff at McCook County National Bank where she worked until her retirement in
2001. In retirement, Jeanette worked part time at the Salem Rest Area where she helped
people from all over plan their travels. On October 13, 1962, Jeanette was united in
marriage to Carl Koch at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem. This union welcomed
four children along with seventeen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Jeanette was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem. She belonged to
Christian Mothers, Altar Society and the Legion Auxiliary. Jeanette enjoyed reading,
ceramics, traveling, watching sports and playing cards, especially thirty-one and solitaire.
She had a strong faith and loved spending time with family and friends.
Jeanette is survived by: her children, Mark Koch (Kelly O’Gorman) of Sioux Falls,
Kathy (Bjorn) Johnson of Canton, Tim (Amy) Koch of Sioux Falls and Trudy (Mike)
O’Connell of Madison; grandchildren, Andrew, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Nicholas and Kaylee
Koch, Tyler (Brenna) Johnson and their son Colton, Kaleb (Leslie) Johnson and their
daughter Eloise, Emily (Cade) MacArthur, Kelly and Karri Johnson, Matthew, Mason,
Ryan and Mary Koch, Courtney, Kelsey and Riley O’Connell; brother, Ken Kass, sisters-
and brothers-in-law, Connie Kass, Marilyn Koch, John Schroeder, Doris Cumbee, and
Mary Ann (Ken) Cross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, infant daughters, Mary and Anna,
siblings, Karen Kass, Marilyn (Leon) Feterl, Richard Kass, sister-in-law, Gloria Kass,
sisters- and brothers-in-law, Hubert (Alice) Koch, Tony Koch, Ila Schroeder, and Gene
