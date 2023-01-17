Douglas Vaughn

Douglas W. Vaughn, 71, of Aurora, passed away at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD, on January 15, 2023 from a years-long battle with Lewy body dementia. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday at Rude’s Funeral Home with a prayer service to follow, beginning at 7:00 pm. Private family burial will be held at Prairie Queen Cemetery in rural Nunda.

