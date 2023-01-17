Douglas Vaughn

Douglas W. Vaughn, 71, of Aurora, passed away at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD, on January 15, 2023 from a years-long battle with Lewy body dementia. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday at Rude’s Funeral Home with a prayer service to follow, beginning at 7:00 pm. Private family burial will be held at Prairie Queen Cemetery in rural Nunda.
Douglas Wayne Vaughn was born to Wayne and Mildred Vaughn on September 29, 1951. He grew up on the family farm near Wentworth, SD, attended Rutland School, and graduated from Madison High School in 1969.
After graduation, he worked on the construction of the Madison “High-rise” building and at Guerdon’s. On October 21, 1972 he was united in marriage to JoLynn Elaine Ingemansen at Nunda, SD. They then made their home in Brookings. They were blessed with three sons, Matthew, Collin, and Eric.
Doug worked at Dotson Trucking and later started his own construction company where he greatly enjoyed the many projects and men he worked with. One of his great pleasures was golfing at Edgebrook Golf Course with JoLynn on a “beautiful South Dakota summer evening.”
He is survived by his wife JoLynn Vaughn (Aurora); sons, Matthew of Montevideo, MN, Collin of Sioux Falls, SD and Eric (Sheri) of Brookings; grandson, Maximilian Wayne Vaughn; sister, Colleen (Vaughn) Callies of Bloomington, MN; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Karen (Vaughn) Downs.