LeRoy Hemmer Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LeRoy HemmerLeRoy Edward Hemmer, 94, of Howard, died on Oct. 5, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Oct. 9, at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.He was born on March 14, 1927. He married Thelma Wallwin on Dec. 7, 1962; she died on Sept. 20, 1966. He married Bonnie Paige in November 1969.Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; and 6 children, Mary Van Emmerik, Starr Cheeseman, Edna Jorgensen, Dee Wilson, Joe Hemmer and Jodie Gluhm.www.willoughbyfh.com. To send flowers to the family of LeRoy Hemmer, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Service information Oct 9 Visitation Saturday, October 9, 2021 9:30AM-10:30AM Willoughby Funeral Home and Cremation Options 301 North Main Street Howard, SD 57349 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Oct 9 Funeral Service Saturday, October 9, 2021 10:30AM Willoughby Funeral Home and Cremation Options 301 North Main Street Howard, SD 57349 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins. Most Popular Joan Johnson Aric Stien Honor Flight guardian shared special time with her dad accident Henry VanDenHemel Five-year highway, bridge plan reviewed at public meeting Faith carried family through long journey to adoption Midwest Honor Flight brings back memories of service City commission OKs DSU’s Van Eps parking plan E. Dean Erikson Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists