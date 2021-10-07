LeRoy Hemmer

LeRoy Edward Hemmer, 94, of Howard, died on Oct. 5, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.

Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Oct. 9, at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.

He was born on March 14, 1927. He married Thelma Wallwin on Dec. 7, 1962; she died on Sept. 20, 1966. He married Bonnie Paige in November 1969.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; and 6 children, Mary Van Emmerik, Starr Cheeseman, Edna Jorgensen, Dee Wilson, Joe Hemmer and Jodie Gluhm.

Service information

Oct 9
Visitation
Saturday, October 9, 2021
9:30AM-10:30AM
Willoughby Funeral Home and Cremation Options
301 North Main Street
Howard, SD 57349
Oct 9
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 9, 2021
10:30AM
Willoughby Funeral Home and Cremation Options
301 North Main Street
Howard, SD 57349
