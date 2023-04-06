Vonnie Anderberg Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vonnie AnderbergAvon “Vonnie” Anderberg, 82, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Madison, died on April 1, 2023, at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla.Service times are pending with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Avon "Vonnie" Anderberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison Police Department locates missing resident Araina Crenshaw Lake County Sheriff's Department welcomes new deputy DSU students bring fresh faces to Madison MasterSingers Book unpacks the mythos of Black Hills Pair of Flyers set meet record in Brookings County approves bid for county road project City continues discussion on overnight parking restrictions for Egan Ave. Animation Show of Shows brings international short films to DSU Madison residents prepare for Easter celebration Chester renews food agreement, discusses school improvements Follow us Facebook Twitter