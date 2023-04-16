Charles Chapman Apr 16, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles ChapmanCharles Chapman, 87, of Madison, died on April 11, 2023, at his home.There will be no services. A complete obituary is forthcoming.Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Charles Chapman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Prep Sports Roundup: Tigers compete at Yankton Golf Meet Bulldogs drop season opener against Dell Rapids Classic Corner owners buy old Taco John's building DSU team headed to national cyber defense competition Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Tim Reisch Local educators react to proposed social studies standards DSU’s showing of ‘Big Chief, Black Hawk’ offers personal glimpse into a unique culture County town hall draws full house Bethel to ‘Raise the Roof’ at annual dinner Follow us Facebook Twitter