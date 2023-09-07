Roger Ayers Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roger D. Ayers, 78, of Madison died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Ellsworth Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Roger Ayers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Man dies in crash near Madison LAIC sports complex receives official name Her journey to finding a kidney donor: Family wasn't a match, but they made it happen Remembering Chrys Daniel Bulldogs place third overall at Parkston Invite Olson inducted into Prairie Village Hall of Fame Prep Football Roundup: Madison edged by Milbank in OT Madison waste site moves forward despite county reservations Flying high: Aviation pioneer honored in exhibit designed by volunteer Theater company partnering with DSU Follow us Facebook Twitter