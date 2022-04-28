Sidney Shore

Sidney “Sid” Shore, age 89, of Madison, passed away Tuesday April 26, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls after a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 3rd at 11 AM at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour before the service. After the service, a luncheon will be at the Madison VFW followed by the inurnment in Lake Park Cemetery, rural Rutland. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Madison VFW, 510 S. Washington Ave., Madison, SD 57042.
Sidney Thomas Shore was born March 31, 1933, in Tucson, AZ to Moyers and Mary (Arntzen) Shore. He spent his younger years moving throughout the country as his father set up CCC (Civilian Concentration Corp) Camps throughout the US. It was during this time that he obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduating from high school in Panama he earned his BS at the University of Arizona where he participated in the ROTC program. In 1955 he joined the United States Air Force, where he became a top fighter pilot. In 1967 he hired on with Frontier Airlines and quickly went up the ranks to serve as a Senior Captain and Flight Instructor while continuing to serve in the US Air Force Reserves.
In 1982 he married Carol Kirkeby Sievert and they made their home in Colorado and California. In 1994 they moved to Madison.
Sid enjoyed woodworking, history, gardening, traveling, and spending time with his beloved dog, Gypsy.
Sid is survived by his three children, David (Tonya) Shore, Cindy (Charlie) Shore, and James Shore, all of Colorado; stepsons, Mark (Kimberly) Sievert of Colorado and Kirk Sievert of Nevada; grandson, Alec Shore of Colorado; sister-in-law Marsha Lilli of Colorado, sister-in-law Janet Shore of Florida, brother-in-law Lee (Doris) Kirkeby of Dell Rapids, SD; sister-in-law, Marlene of Brandon, SD; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Moyers; brothers, David and Moyers II; and wife, Carol.