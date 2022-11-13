John DeRungs Nov 13, 2022 Nov 13, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John DeRungsJohn V. DeRungs, 62, of Ramona, died on Nov. 10, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System.Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Fri., Nov. 18. at St. Williams Catholic Church, Ramona. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.DeRungs was born on Jan. 16, 1960, at Mitchell to Leo and Velma DeRungs. He married Claudia Deneke on July 26, 1980, at Ramona.Survivors include his wife, Claudia; son Logan (Morgan); grandson Lincoln; and four siblings, Annette Sternhagen, Hoss DeRungs, Jim DeRungs and Monica Schlosser. To send flowers to the family of John DeRungs, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Nov 17 Visitation Thursday, November 17, 2022 4:00PM-7:00PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Nov 17 Prayer service Thursday, November 17, 2022 7:00PM-7:20PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Prayer service begins. Nov 17 Rosary Thursday, November 17, 2022 7:20PM-7:40PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary begins. Nov 18 Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 18, 2022 10:30AM-11:30AM St. William's Catholic Church 120 W. 3rd St. Ramona, SD 57054 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins. Most Popular Trojans blank Waldorf 13-0 in final game at Trojan Field Ericksons promise new adventures at Prairie Shores Russell Karim to speak at DSU; Global Entrepreneurship event open to the public Lt. Col. Heath Abraham: 'You have to also not quit' Chester School Board to meet County commission meeting is Tuesday Madison City Commissioners address concerns for 9th St. closure Final game at Trojan Field set for Saturday County auditor expects a ‘really good’ election cycle Madison School Board to meet Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form