John DeRungs

John V. DeRungs, 62, of Ramona, died on Nov. 10, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System.

To send flowers to the family of John DeRungs, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Nov 17
Visitation
Thursday, November 17, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 17
Prayer service
Thursday, November 17, 2022
7:00PM-7:20PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Prayer service begins.
Nov 17
Rosary
Thursday, November 17, 2022
7:20PM-7:40PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary begins.
Nov 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, November 18, 2022
10:30AM-11:30AM
St. William's Catholic Church
120 W. 3rd St.
Ramona, SD 57054
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.