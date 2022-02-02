Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Debra Nold

Debra Nold, 65, of Madison, died on Feb. 2, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System.

Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Mon., Feb. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.

A complete obituary is forthcoming.

To send flowers to the family of Debra Nold, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 6
Visitation
Sunday, February 6, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 7
Memorial service
Monday, February 7, 2022
11:00AM-11:30AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
203 N. Harth Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial service begins.