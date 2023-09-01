Bill Johnson, age 95, of Madison, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Madison Regional Health System.

Service times are pending with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.

Service information

Sep 7
Visitation
Thursday, September 7, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Sep 7
Prayer service
Thursday, September 7, 2023
7:00PM-7:15PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Sep 7
Rosary
Thursday, September 7, 2023
7:20PM-7:40PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Sep 8
Visitation
Friday, September 8, 2023
9:30AM-10:15AM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Sep 8
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, September 8, 2023
10:30AM-11:30AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
415 N. Van Eps Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
