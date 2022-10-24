DeLoris Alfson Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DeLoris Alfson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DeLoris AlfsonDeLoris Alfson, 88, of Madison, died on Oct. 23, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Home.Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.She was born on March 21, 1934. She married Merlin Heppler on Oct. 9, 1955; he died in 1966. She married William “Bill” Alfson on Dec. 1, 1972; he died in 2003.Survivors include 7 children, Kevin, Marcus, Jerome and Taleesia Heppler; Alan and Mitchell Alfson; and Lynnette Taylor. To send flowers to the family of DeLoris Alfson, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Oct 26 Visitation Wednesday, October 26, 2022 5:00PM-7:00PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Oct 26 Prayer service Wednesday, October 26, 2022 7:00PM-7:20PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Prayer service begins. Oct 27 Funeral service Thursday, October 27, 2022 2:00PM-2:40PM Trinity Lutheran Church 203 N. Harth Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral service begins. Most Popular Letter to the editor Turner inducted into S.D. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Dan and Cindy Uthe celebrate 44 years of Lake Herman Auto Sales East River Electric Employees Earn MREA LIFEGuard Award Dine Out to Donate raises $4,700 Wilson: Cyber attack could undermine national confidence Two petitions filed for ORR school board election City to host special budget discussion meeting on Monday Prep Sports Roundup: Madison falls to EPJ 3-1 Barger, Bickett place at Winter Nationals Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists