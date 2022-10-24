DeLoris Alfson

DeLoris Alfson

DeLoris Alfson

DeLoris Alfson, 88, of Madison, died on Oct. 23, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Home.

To send flowers to the family of DeLoris Alfson, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Oct 26
Visitation
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 26
Prayer service
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
7:00PM-7:20PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Prayer service begins.
Oct 27
Funeral service
Thursday, October 27, 2022
2:00PM-2:40PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
203 N. Harth Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral service begins.