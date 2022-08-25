James Hiller

James D. Hiller, 48, of Colman, SD passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
James was born March 16, 1974, at Madison, SD to Darrell and Naomi (Williams) Hiller. He graduated from Colman High School in 1992 and attended the farm diesel program at Canby Vo-Tech, Canby, MN. James married Jennifer Fiegen on July 26, 1997, at Dell Rapids, SD. He worked part-time at Lake County International and farmed for a couple of years.
On June 29, 2013, James married Melanie Bennett at his farm in Colman. James continued to farm and drove for Cody Brown “Outlaw Express.” He liked helping people, talking on his phone, and was excited about being a grandfather to Taylee.
James is survived by his wife, Melanie; two children, Shelby, Dell Rapids, and Ty, Wentworth, SD; stepson, Gavin, Driggs, ID; granddaughter, Taylee; his mother, Naomi Hiller, Colman; and three siblings, Peggy (Pat) Baldwin, Las Vegas, NV, Robin Coyle, Manly, IA, and Bill (Lisa), Colman.
James was preceded in death by his father Darrell and brother-in-law Tom.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, August 29, 2022, at Colman Lutheran Church with burial in the Colman Cemetery. Visitation is 2:00 – 4:00 pm Sunday at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman. Casual dress preferred.