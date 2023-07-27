Curtis Dornbusch

Curtis “Curt” John Dornbusch, 71, entered eternal rest at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard, SD on July 26, 2023.

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Monday, August 14, 2023
9:00AM-10:30AM
St. Agatha Catholic Church
202 W Washington Ave.
Howard, SD 57349
Aug 14
Memorial Mass
Monday, August 14, 2023
10:30AM
