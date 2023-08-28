Larry Muller Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Larry Muller Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry MullerLarry William Muller, 69, died on Aug. 24, 2023, in Sioux Falls.Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Tues., Aug. 29, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beresford.He was born on March 10, 1954, to William and Veronica (Fitzgerald) Muller. He married Debra Truman on Sept. 6, 1974.Survivors include his wife Deb; children Brad, Jill Danahay and Lucas; 10 grandchildren; mother Veronica; and sisters Jean Geraets, Donna Mertz and Laura Fergeson.Services will be livestreamed. To plant a tree in memory of Larry Muller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Remembrances of village history motivate volunteer Johnson Farms named 2023 Ag Bowl Captains MRHS to host free Medicare information sessions Looking back at another year at the MAC City offers public items from 505 S. Highland North American grassland birds in peril, spurring all-out effort to save birds and their habitat Food Pantry donation Law Enforcement Blotter Rape charges filed against multiple teenage South Dakota baseball players ORR School Board to hold special meeting Follow us Facebook Twitter