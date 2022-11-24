Mary “Marlys” Paulsen, 86, of Ethan, SD, went to her heavenly home Monday, November 21, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Monday, November 28 at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria, SD with Father Bob Krantz officiating. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Ethan. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Mary Marlys (Seas) Paulsen was born on June 22, 1936 in Hendricks, MN to Carl and Blanche (Murphy) Seas. She attended school in White, SD and graduated in 1954. She attended South Dakota Beauty Academy and with a friend bought a beauty shop in Milbank, SD that they named “M and M Beauty Shop.” She was a hair stylist throughout her life and was still cutting hair in the last month of her life.
She met her future husband Norman Paulsen at a dance hall called “Tunerville” by Clear Lake and they were married April 4, 1959 in White. They continued their love of dancing throughout their marriage.
Faith played a major role in Marlys’s life. Throughout her 86 years she was a devoted and faithful servant of God. Marlys was known for her excellent baking. She made more pies than anyone can count during her employment at Randalls/Coborns and took great pride in her skills. In 2014, her good friend Janice Feiner nominated her for a pie contest sponsored by the local newspaper; as no surprise to her family, she won and the paper dubbed her “The Lord of the Pies”! Marlys donated pies for many fund-raisers and each year took homemade rolls to the teachers in Ethan.
Marlys was a skilled bridge player and relished the time she spent playing with her friends each week. She also was a sports fanatic, and followed the Ethan Rustlers, the BEE Seahawks, and the Minnesota Twins.
When choosing her Assisted Living center, one of her concerns regarded the TV stations she could access because she didn’t want to miss any sporting events or her Hallmark movies! Marlys had a wide circle of friends and they loved to go on bus trips to area casinos. She was able to make a trip of a lifetime in 2012 with her sisters to Rome, France, Germany and Switzerland.
To say “Grandma Marli” was proud of her family would be a tremendous understatement. She was committed to family, making sure they all knew of her support and love. Some of her last words were “my family is my greatest blessing.”
Those left to cherish her memories are her five daughters: Deb (Robert) Jangula of Alexandria, SD, Dawn (Lyle) Lingemann of Ethan, SD, Kim (Roger) DeRouchey of Alexandria, SD, Kathy (Doug) Engbrecht of Madison, SD and Renee (Tim) Gullickson of Colman, SD; her grandchildren: Nicole (Griff) VanLeur and their children Leighton and Oakley, Luke (Terra) Lingemann and their children Emerson, Cruz and Dax, Tanner (Morgan) Engbrecht and their daughter Paisley, Mandy (Tayler) Anderson and their son Paxton, Chandler Gullickson, Austin Gullickson, Rich (Mae) DeRouchey and their son Robbie, Erica (Darin) Richards and their children Emmy and Rylee, and Tad (Sarah) DeRouchey. She is also survived by her sisters Myrna Jensen and Virginia (Rich) Hillestad, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many, many dear friends.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norman in 1998, her brothers Kenneth (JoAnn) and Shirley (Arlene), her sister Elaine (Mack) and her brother-in-law Chris.
Marlys was a person of faith and lived a life serving others. She will be missed but never forgotten. Blessed be her memory.
Bittner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
