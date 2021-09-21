Della Hoffman

Della Mae Hoffman (Johnson), age 87, passed away of natural causes on September 19, 2021, at her home. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 2-3 PM on Friday. Burial will follow Friday’s visitation at Graceland Cemetery in Madison.
She was born April 12, 1934, on a farm in southern Lake County to Dell and Ethel (Sherman) Johnson. Della graduated from Madison High School in 1952, and attended a one-year business course at General Beadle State College, now Dakota State University. She was married to Conrad Hoffman on May 22, 1953. She was employed by the College, Sears Catalog store and Northwestern Public Service from 1969 to 1996. Della was active in the Business and Women’s Professional Club, LeRoy Ladies Club, 4-H, and the South Dakota Flying Farmers. She enjoyed many travels to visit her children and grandchildren with Conrad as pilot.
She is survived by her husband Conrad and their 6 children: Debra Vandeberg of Madison, SD, Carrie Ahern (Wally) of Durango, Co, Charlie Hoffman of Carmel, CA, Connie Knapp (Tom) of Madison, SD, Kristi Schwader (Dale) of Howard, SD and Craig Hoffman (Shannon) of Madison, SD; 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a local church.