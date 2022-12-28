Thomas Sherman

Thomas J. Sherman, age 61, of Lennox, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Saturday, January 7, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Beach United Methodist Church
205 N Pleasant Ave
Howard, SD 57349
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 7, 2023
11:00AM
Beach United Methodist Church
205 N Pleasant Ave
Howard, SD 57349
