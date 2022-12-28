Thomas Sherman

Thomas J. Sherman, age 61, of Lennox, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Beach United Methodist Church in Howard. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Thomas James Sherman of Lennox, South Dakota was born October 5, 1961, to John and JoAnn (Stalheim) Sherman. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard.
Tom attended Howard schools, graduating in 1980. He learned to drive truck and worked alongside his parents and brothers in the family business while growing up. After graduation, he attended USD Springfield and earned an Associates of Applied Science in Industrial Electronics. While he always had an interest in electronics, he was a trucker at heart and chose a career in driving rigs for various companies and industries.
In 1991, he married Colette McDermott. Together they had four children – twins Benjamin and Zachary, Anthony, and Monica.
Tom will be missed and remembered by many for his friendly nature, humor, quick wit and big smile. He enjoyed sharing stories of experiences and memories with friends and family who loved him so.
Tom is survived by his children; his father, John Sherman of Howard; brothers, Gary (Yo) Sherman of Salem, Randy (Marcia) Sherman of Howard and Roger (Carol) Sherman of Tea; seven nieces and nephews; and many friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother JoAnn and his grandparents.
Arrangements are with the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.
