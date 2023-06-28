Donald “Don” Thomas Westall, 81 of Morrill, Nebraska passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, June 26, 2023.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the First UMC of Henry Lyman with Pastor Tom Youngquist officiating. Casual attire. A lunch will be at the Morrill American Legion. Everyone is invited at noon.
At his request, cremation has taken place. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com for the Westall family. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services.
Don was born on February 28, 1942 to James and Aileen Westall in Ramona, South Dakota. It was there where Donald met the love of his life Lillian. Through this union of 61 years they had two wonderful daughters, Vickie and Roberta, and a son Marty.
Through the years Donald worked many jobs; he was always looking to better himself and the lives of his family. He worked for the Railroad for 30 years starting in South Dakota and Illinois and eventually ending up in Morrill, Nebraska. Papa and Mimi built up the farm for all the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids to build many memories.
Donald is survived by his wife Lillian; daughters Vickie (Rudy) and Roberta (Tim); son Marty; grandchildren Justin (Lisa), Holly, Ryan (Angel), Heather (Shane); several adopted grandchildren; great-grandchildren Jameson, Emma, Juliann, Nycole, Kyle, Tuff, Libby, Hunter; brothers Bob (Betty), Rusty (Janice) and Jim (Connie); sisters Janice Terwilliger and Effie Eichmann; stepbrother Kenny Williams; stepsister Kay Julius; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jerald “Red” and James “Gordon;” sisters Joyce and Jeannie; stepmother Ruth; and stepbrother Gary Williams.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Westall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.