David Busk Sr.

David D. Busk, Sr., 89, of Madison passed away on November 14, 2021 at Madison Regional Health System in Madison. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, November 19, at United Methodist Church in Madison. Visitation will be held on Thursday at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison from 5–7 pm with a prayer service to begin at 7 pm.
David Dwight Busk was born to David V. and Mildred (Holm) Busk in Winner, SD on the 10th of November, 1932. He often said all great people are born in November. As a boy, his interests included music, the piano and rattlesnake hunting. The family moved to Mitchell where he graduated from Mitchell High School. At Dakota Wesleyan University, he met LeNora Woods and they married on the 12th of June, 1955, while he was in the Army. After being honorable discharged, he continued his education on the G.I. bill, while working at a music store and playing in a jazz band. During this time, the couple had two sons, Jim and David. After graduating from Dakota Wesleyan, he taught from 1960 to 1994 in the Lane and Faulkton school systems. He and LeNora were always active and involved in their church and community, especially musically. Late 1994, they moved to Madison where he established himself in church choir and the local coffee crowd. From 1994 on, Dave and LeNora enjoyed many travels and tours until her death in December of 2016.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Helen (Paul) DeCou and two brothers, Bob and Dick.
He is survived by two sons, Jim and David (Norma) Busk; a brother-in-law, Tracy (Hope)
Woods; a sister-in-law, Renella (Dick) Busk; and a sister-in-law, LouOra (Bob Busk) Houk.