Bonnie Lund

Bonnie Mae Lund, age 86, of Watertown, formerly of Hayti, SD, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Avantara in Watertown.
Bonnie Mae Lund, age 86, of Watertown, formerly of Hayti, SD, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Avantara in Watertown.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Hayti Lutheran Church in Hayti. Rev. Randy Eisenbeisz will officiate. Music will be provided by Stephanie Sauder as organist. Visitation will be at the church in Hayti on Wednesday starting at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will be at West Norden Cemetery in Rural Hayti, SD. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bonnie’s Grandchildren. Active pallbearers will be Randy Phillips, Danny Phillips, Wayne Thue, Doug Thue, Roger Squires and Kevin Pond.
Bonnie Mae Lund (Lengkeek) was born to Cornelius and Mary Lengkeek (Wright) on August 7, 1936. Bonnie graduated from Beadle High School in Madison, SD. She worked as the deputy clerk of courts for Lake County.
On August 12, 1955, Bonnie married Burdell who she had met at the courthouse when he was helping his father with custodial duties. Bonnie and Burdell moved to Hayti in 1958. Bonnie was employed as the Hayti school secretary and bookkeeper for the school district. She retired from the Hamlin County ASCS after serving 29 years. She enjoyed working with the local farm community.
She was a member of Hayti Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and served as the church treasurer. She also belonged to her retirement organization, NARFE. In early retirement she enjoyed travel to the West Coast and Pennsylvania to visit family. She researched and recorded a family history book as family heritage was very important to her. She spent many hours playing games and reading to her grandchildren. She was proud of all of them and was happy to become a great-grandmother. In later years she enjoyed reading and staying connected through email.
She is survived by two children, Greg (Tammy) of Sioux Falls, SD, Cathy Trumm (Dana) of Watertown, SD; four grandchildren, Nichole (Kevin) Pond of Brookings, SD, Jenna Trumm of Brookings, SD, Lucas Lund of Washington, DC and Carter Lund of Lincoln, NE; one great-grandson, Hayden Pond of Brookings, SD; two brothers, Duane (Vonnie) Lengkeek of Madison, SD, Dale (Anne) Lengkeek of Wilmington, NC; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Burdell; her parents; brothers James Lengkeek and Leslie Lengkeek; nephew Glenn Robert Lengkeek; brothers-in-law James Lund and Dennis Lund.
