Shelly Palmer Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago

Shelly PalmerMichelle Lynn "Shelly" Palmer, 53, of Madison, died on Sept. 6, 2021, at Madison Regional Health System.Memorial Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Sept. 13, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Madison. Visitation is one hour prior to the Mass.Michelle Seivert was born on Aug. 29, 1968, at Sheldon, Iowa, to Dean and Lynn (Bonestroo) Seivert. She worked for the Lyon County Attorney for 20 years. On April 13, 1996, she married Russell Palmer.Survivors include her husband, Russ of Madison; mother, Lynn Seivert of Sheldon, Iowa; and brother, Troy (Dawn) Seivert of Sheldon, Iowa.www.rustandweiland funeral.com To send flowers to the family of Shelly Palmer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Sep 13 Visitation Monday, September 13, 2021 9:30AM-10:30AM St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 415 N. Van Eps Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Sep 13 Memorial mass Monday, September 13, 2021 10:30AM-11:30AM St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 415 N. Van Eps Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial mass begins.