Shelly Palmer

Michelle Lynn “Shelly” Palmer, 53, of Madison, died on Sept. 6, 2021, at Madison Regional Health System.

Memorial Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Sept. 13, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Madison. Visitation is one hour prior to the Mass.

Michelle Seivert was born on Aug. 29, 1968, at Sheldon, Iowa, to Dean and Lynn (Bonestroo) Seivert. She worked for the Lyon County Attorney for 20 years. On April 13, 1996, she married Russell Palmer.

Survivors include her husband, Russ of Madison; mother, Lynn Seivert of Sheldon, Iowa; and brother, Troy (Dawn) Seivert of Sheldon, Iowa.

Service information

Sep 13
Visitation
Monday, September 13, 2021
9:30AM-10:30AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
415 N. Van Eps Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Sep 13
Memorial mass
Monday, September 13, 2021
10:30AM-11:30AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
415 N. Van Eps Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
