Walt Schaefer
Walt Schaefer, age 87, of Winfred, SD, died Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Madison Regional Health System in Madison, SD.
Visitation will be 5-8 PM on Friday, July 21st at Winfred United Church of Christ.
A celebration service and fellowship will be 2 PM on Saturday, July 22nd at Winfred United Church of Christ. Inurnment will be in Winfred Cemetery with military honors provided by Madison VFW and Madison American Legion. Online guestbook is available at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to McCrossan Boys Ranch, 47135 260th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57107; the Winfred Cemetery, PO Box 67, Winfred, SD 57076; or an organization of your choice.
Walter George Schaefer was born July 26, 1935 on the family farm in Winfred, SD to Raymond and Margaret (Carmody) Schaefer. He graduated from Winfred High School in 1953 and Yankton College in 1960. Walt received his Master’s in Social Work from the University of Michigan in 1967. From 1955-1957 he served in the US Army at Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco and the Panama Canal Zone.
Professionally, Walt is most recognized and remembered for a career of leadership and service in the field of human services in both MN and SD. He served as the Executive Director of McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls, SD from 1970-1997 where he championed the development of hundreds of residents and employees throughout his career.
In retirement Walt continued employment in human service positions at Beverly Health Care in Madison, SD and Good Samaritan Center in Howard, SD along with working at Prairie Village in Madison.
Throughout Walt’s life he was privileged to serve numerous community organizations and boards including (but not limited to): Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary, Sioux Falls Elk’s Club, St. John’s Lodge, Trinity Lodge, Evergreen Lodge, El Riad Shrine Horse Corp, Twin Lakes Shrine, Belgian Draft Horse Corporation Board, SD Horse Council, United Church of Christ (Sioux Falls & Winfred), Madison Rotary, SD Human Services Forum, SD Corrections Assoc, SD Board of Social Work Examiners, YMCA Camp Tepeetonka Board, SD Hall of Fame Board and Winfred Township Board.
Walt had one hobby that spanned his personal and professional life: Belgian Draft Horses which he raised at Schaefer Belgian Farms in Winfred, SD. He raised upwards of 200 registered Belgians and supported anyone who wanted to “get into the business.” Walt loved to watch his mares in the field, in the show ring, and representing McCrossan Boys Ranch.
In 1975-1976 Walt and his horses, along with McCrossan Boys Ranch, represented the State of SD in the Bicentennial Wagon Train, traveling throughout the state of South Dakota before arriving in Valley Forge, PA on July 4, 1976. To honor Melinda Belle McCrossan’s legacy, Walt, his horses, and the boys joined the Texas Sesquicentennial Wagon Train in 1986. In 1989 Governor George S. Mickelson appointed Walt as the Wagon Master of the Eastern Division of the SD Centennial Wagon train. This train visited 171 communities in Eastern South Dakota.
A title that most resonated with Walt was Grandpa. Walt loved to have his grandchildren in Winfred, SD where he allowed them to be “big kids.” They drove tractors, hauled hay, built fences, broke horses, played on the wood pile and had grand adventures. As they aged, he was fond of their phone calls to report how a competition or performance went and eventually what college/careers brought.
Walt is survived by his wife of 51 years Pat; five children, Syndi (Don) Bohnet, Madison, SD; Brenda (Tony) Miller, Crooks, SD; Sam (Paula) Schaefer, Santa Barbara, CA; Patrice (Mike) Roth, Omaha, NE; Walter (Jen) Schaefer, Jr, Sioux Falls, SD; nine grandchildren, Elissa (Richard) Kotten, Lucas Bohnet, Theo and Pearl Schaefer; Joseph, Addison and Thomas Roth; Sidney and Anders Schaefer; great-grandchildren, Mabel and Caroline Kotten; siblings, Ed Schaefer, Alvina (Don) Knispel, Phil (Sharon) Schaefer, Paul (Marsha) Schaefer, Ray (May) Schaefer; sister-in-law Norma Van Hove; brother-in-law Chet Leone.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents; brother William “Bill” Schaefer; sister Louise Leone; sister-in-law Eileen Schaefer.