Roger Dean Ayers, 78, died peacefully at his home in Madison, S.D., on September 6, 2023. Graveside service will be held Friday, September 15, 2023, at Graceland Cemetery, Madison, SD. Memorials can be sent to Prairie Village Historical Society.
Roger was born at Madison Community Hospital on May 2, 1945, to Milton and Virginia (Thompson) Ayers. He was in the last graduating class of General Beadle High School in 1963 and took classes at SDSU and graduated from General Beadle State College with a degree in Biology and Physical Education. He served as a high school science teacher and assistant football coach at Oldham High School from 1967 - 1969.
He married Sandra Kay Borgard on October 10, 1969, the first couple to be married at Prairie Village. For over fifty years, they ran the Ayers family farm west of Madison. In retirement they enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Alaska and Las Vegas.
Roger served on many local boards, including the Madison Hospital Board, Madison Farmers Elevator and served as President of the Prairie Village Historical Society for many years. In 1995, he purchased Dakotah Toys and operated the toy tractor parts company with his daughter Shelley until his final days.
Roger was a renowned expert on antique tractors, collecting and restoring hundreds in his lifetime. He enjoyed fishing, hunting deer, reading, online auctions and accumulated many different collections, much to Sandra's chagrin.
Preceding him in death are his grandparents Arthur and Louise (Olson) Ayers; his parents Milton and Virginia Ayers; brother Gaylord Ayers and sister-in-law Brenda (Primm) Ayers; and sister Carol (Ayers) Leiby.
He is survived by his wife Sandra; two daughters Shelley (Steve) Terwilliger and Randi Ayers; grandchildren Katie (Alex) Zimmerman, John Terwilliger, Josie and Dylan Hamer; and great-grandchildren Zoey and Brady Zimmerman; brother-in-law George Leiby, niece Jackie Leiby and nephew Jonathan Leiby.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Ayers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.