Roger Ayers Obit Photo.jpg

Roger Ayers

Roger Dean Ayers, 78, died peacefully at his home in Madison, S.D., on September 6, 2023. Graveside service will be held Friday, September 15, 2023, at Graceland Cemetery, Madison, SD. Memorials can be sent to Prairie Village Historical Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Ayers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.