Geraldine Persoon

Geraldine Leota (Young) Persoon was called home to her Heavenly Father at the age of 93 on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Sioux Falls. Suffering from dementia, her final days were spent being cared for by her family and the compassionate staff of AsceraCare Hospice. Her husband and best friend for more than 72 years provided her with his unwavering love and support.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Geraldine was born July 4, 1928, to Roy and Iva Hartley Young in Garden City. She married Milton “Mickey” Persoon on June 10, 1949.
Affectionally named Toot by family and Gerry by friends, she was a spunky lady, a devoted wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend. Although being a wife, mom and homemaker were her true calling, Gerry worked various jobs, including picking potatoes as a teenager in the Garden City area, babysitting for friends and family, and 13 years as a housekeeper at the former Lake Park Motel in Madison.
She enjoyed her grandchildren, crocheting, baking, hosting family get-togethers and word puzzles. Always ready to lend a helping hand, she enjoyed visiting and running errands for some of the elderly ladies in Madison and assisting in the kitchen for church functions at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Cherishing her memory are Mickey, her husband of 72 years; daughter, Karla (Ken) Wickre, Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Heather (James) Wickre-Spates, Champlin, Minnesota, Tonya (John) Adamiak and Aaron Wickre, Sioux Falls; 7 great-grandchildren, Myles, Jaida, Kelton, Ella, James, Kanisha and Nakara; 8 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin Young; sister-in-law, Elsie Young; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters; 3 brothers; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in law and nephews.
The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.