Arlyn “Butch” Smith, 79 of Oldham, SD died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Madison Regional Hospital in Madison, SD.
Butch was born on July 20, 1942 to Lloyd and Elva (Gerald) Smith. He was raised on a farm east of Oldham, SD. We heard often about the little country school he attended up to the 8th grade and then graduated from Oldham High School in 1960. After graduation he attended IBM School in Omaha, NE. He worked at various jobs in Sioux Falls, SD until he returned to Oldham to work at the American State Bank in June 1965. He married his sweetheart, Sandra Lingle on September 19, 1965. Into this union three children were born. He served on various church and community positions and was a volunteer fireman for over 40 years.
He enjoyed his family, friends, a good movie, fellowship and loved hunting anything that he could. His favorite things to hunt were coyotes, prairie dogs and other varmints. He had a love of singing, playing his Smithophone (Electronic Saxophone), writing poems, jokes and seeing smiles on the faces of all. He touched the lives of people of all ages and in all walks of life.
Grateful for having shared in Butch’s life were his wife, Sandy; son, Jeff (Christina) of Brandon, SD; daughter, Kristi of Sioux Falls, SD; four grandchildren Cody, Samantha, Brody and Tanner; and one great grandchild McKenzie.
Butch was preceded in death by his son, Michael Smith; his parents, Lloyd and Elva Smith; and his brother, Jerry Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Spring Lake Covenant Cemetery where Butch started his spiritual walk to this his final resting place.
Funeral services for Arlyn Smith will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Calvary Free Lutheran Church in Arlington with Pastor Aaron Olson officiating. Burial will be in the Spring Lake Covenant Cemetery at rural Arlington. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Calvary Free Lutheran Church in Arlington and preceding services in the church on Saturday.