Jim Maroon, age 80, of Madison, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Madison Regional Health System.
Funeral service will be 11 AM on Wednesday, November 16th at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Rev. Clint Thorson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
James Walter Maroon was born April 9, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA to Fred and Carol (Walter) Maroon. The family moved to Howard and eventually graduated from Howard High School in 1960. He attended General Beadle State Teachers College (now Dakota State University) and upon graduation he began his teaching career as a fifth-grade teacher at Washington School. Five years later, he became the principal of that school where he remained until he became the principal of Garfield School. The last 15 years of his career as a principal, he was also the special education coordinator for Lake Central School District.
In his spare time, Jim loved to tend to his garden, yardwork, feeding the birds and squirrels, and watching high school sporting events. He also was a “jewelry maker” and was often seen at all of the area craft shows selling his creations. Jim was also a crop and hail adjuster since 1966, which started as a summer job while he was working in education but continued into his retirement years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Fern of Madison; daughter, Sherri (Dennis) Feige of Anthem, AZ; son, Scott (Karen) of Chandler, AZ; two grandchildren, Chris (Jenny) Feige of Mesa, AZ and Jordan (Gianna) Feige of Queen Creek, AZ; one great-grandson, Oliver James; and cousin, John (Marsha) Maroon of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Carol.
