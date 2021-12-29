Irene Carmody

On Monday, December 27th, 2021, Irene Teresa Carmody, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Fridley, MN after a short battle with cancer at the age of 69.
Irene was born May 19th, 1952 to Maxine and John Scheafer of Colton, SD. She was one of 14 children and raised on the family farm. She graduated from Chester High School in 1970. She married and raised 5 daughters in the Oldham–Ramona area.
Irene was a devout Catholic as a member of the St. Catherine Altar Society and Catechism teacher. Her faith and kindness were infectious. She was well known for her generous heart and nurturing personality. She loved her children and lived her life to the fullest as a grandmother.
Irene was an adored friend, aunt, cousin, sister, mother and above all – Grandma. She will be deeply missed by all she met.
Irene is survived by 5 children, Angela Carmody, Amanda (Chris) Plummer, Laura (Blair) Morrison, Leann (Josh) Kranz, Brittany (Jeremy) Bethke; 9 grandchildren; sister, Corinne; brothers Bill, Ken, and Tony.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Maxine and John; sisters Barbara, Elaine, and Mary; brothers John, Jerome, Verne, and Daniel.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 4th at Huntimer-St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church, rural Colton. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM followed by a Wake Service at 7:00 PM Monday, January 3rd at Huntimer.