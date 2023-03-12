Audrey Christiansen

Audrey Jean Johnson Friedow Christiansen, 99 years of age, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023.

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Friday, March 17, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Ewing Funeral Home
118 E. 2nd St.
Kanawha, IA 50447
Mar 18
Funeral service
Saturday, March 18, 2023
11:00AM-11:45AM
Kanawha Lutheran Church
125 W. 4th St.
Kanawha, IA 50447
