Robert G. McDonald, age 88, of Madison, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Robert McDonald was born on June 28, 1933, in Madison, to Robert Faye and Irene (Colgrove) McDonald. He was raised in Madison where he attended school and eventually graduated in 1951 from General Beadle High School. He served his country in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. Bob married Phyllis Smit in Madison on May 25, 1952, and to this union two children were born, Curtis Allen McDonald and Valerie Lynn McDonald.
Bob attended General Beadle Teachers College where he graduated in 1961. He began his career teaching science and math in Ottumwa, IA, in 1962. He later attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College where he received his masters degree in 1965. The family relocated to Colorado where they resided until 2002 when they returned to Madison.
Bob loved camping, woodworking, gardening, and he also earned his private pilot license.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis of Madison; one son Curtis of Colorado; two granddaughters of Colorado; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy Zuel of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter; and two brothers.