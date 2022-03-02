Rose Mary Campbell “Rosie” was a loving, caring wife, mother, gramma, sister, and friend. For the last several years she had been battling a severe illness. She passed away surrounded by her family on February 27, 2022. Rosie was 64 years young.
She was born on October 30th, 1957 in Madison, SD and was raised by loving parents, Mary Ann and Gene Stanford. After graduating from high school, Rosie met her husband, Tom Campbell, and they married on May 27, 1978. Rosie and Tom raised 3 loving children: Katie, Tyler and Sean. Rosie worked in Human Resources at ICAP in Madison and made a difference in so many lives. She was a military wife for 30 years and spent many months keeping the family together while Tom served throughout the country and overseas deployments.
Rosie was extremely devoted to her family and a selfless mother and grandmother. She wasn’t a big fan of the outdoors, but would spend countless hours on ball diamonds, fields, and lakes because she always supported her family and their interests. She loved her family, interior decorating, gardening, cooking, reading and doing complex puzzles that baffled all in her free time. Even though her birthday was the day before Halloween, Christmas was always her favorite holiday.
Rosie will be dearly missed by her husband of 44 years, Tom; and her children, Katie (Ernie Hardy) Campbell, Tyler Campbell and Sean Campbell; brothers Rod Stanford and Rob (Lynne) Stanford; sister, Roxy (Russ) Downs; and many nieces and nephews. She was a happy grandmother to Kira Hardy, Arlo Hardy and Lowell Campbell, whom she loved to spoil.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Mary Ann Stanford.
A celebration of Rosie’s life will be held at a later date this spring. www.millerfh.com
