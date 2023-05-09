Rick Hefner May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rick HefnerRick Hefner, 65, of Mekinock, N.D., formerly of Madison, died on March 22 in Bismarck, N.D.Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Sat., May 13, at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. To plant a tree in memory of Rick Hefner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self Bender and Green Colman-Egan relay teams set meet records at Howard Wood Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges LAIC enlists Child Care Biz Amerigroup Financial: care with a personal touch Bickett sentenced for grand theft SBS CyberSecurity looks to the future with new ownership Legion posts seek Boys and Girls State applicants MRHS to celebrate quality care during National Hospital Week Follow us Facebook Twitter