Donald "Bill" Johnson Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago

Bill Johnson

Bill Johnson

Donald "Bill" Johnson, 74, of Madison, died on Feb. 4, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Fri., Feb. 10, at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1948, at Madison to Donald A. and Ernestine (Marienau) Johnson. He married Diana Atwood on March 23, 1968, at Sioux Falls; they divorced in 1996. He was a truck driver.

Survivors include his son, Bob Johnson; daughter, Ellen Unzelman; 5 grandchildren; and a sister, Deb Krause.

Service information

Feb 9
Visitation
Thursday, February 9, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042

Feb 10
Memorial service
Friday, February 10, 2023
1:00PM-1:30PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042