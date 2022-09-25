Marian Pedersen, 92, of Madison, SD, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Madison Hospital.
Marian Joan was born July 3, 1930, to Joseph and Alice (Fry) Halstenson in a farm home near Inwood, IA. She attended rural schools in Lyon County, IA and graduated from Inwood High School. Following graduation, she was employed at Power City Radio Company in Sioux Falls, SD. Marian was united in marriage to Ernst Pedersen at the Bethel Methodist Church, Inwood, IA on October 16, 1949. Ernst was a grain elevator manager at five different locations and Marian was an active member in the communities where they lived. Marian was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Swea City, IA. She enjoyed family gatherings and great-grandchildren activities.
Marian is survived by her son Brian (Diane), Iroquois, SD; daughter-in-law Pat Pedersen, Lake Madison, SD; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Charmaine Pedersen and Marliss Fiscella, both of Inwood, IA; nieces; and special friend Jean Lemke, Madison.
Marian was preceded by her husband Ernie, son Scott, parents, brother Jerry, and two brothers-in-law, Roger and Art Pedersen.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau, with burial in Richland Township Cemetery, Inwood, IA. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.