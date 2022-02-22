Elma Terry passed away peacefully in her beloved home in Alpine, CA on February 17, 2022 at age 99. She was able to stay in her home due to the loving care of her grandson Joe and his wife Stella who lived with her.
Predeceased by her husband Condon Terry, her youngest son Timothy, and a grandson Alexander Schwenk, Elma is survived by 7 children: Glenn Terry [Virginia] in Ely, NV;, Carol Terry [James Janecek] in Providence, RI; Ellen Schwenk [Terry Schwenk] in Brookings, SD; Beth Terry in Phoenix, AZ; David Terry [Yvonne] in Prescott, AZ; Lois Johnson in Brookings, SD; and Daniel Terry [Cindi Varela] in the Seattle area. She also had 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, plus numerous stepgrandchildren and -great-grandchildren.
Elma was born in Newark on January 3, 1923 and raised in Nutley, NJ; in 1944 she married Condon Terry who studied to be a minister following his service in World War II. In 1951 they moved to Kadoka, South Dakota with four young children so that Pastor Terry could take a short-term preaching assignment on the prairie near the Badlands; this was followed by a move to Philip, and then to Madison where he was the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church from 1959-1968. The family moved from South Dakota to California and eventually settled in Downey.
Elma moved to Alpine, CA in 1989, 2 years after losing her husband. She was very involved in the community, being a regular volunteer at the Alpine Historical Society, where she was made an Honorary Lifetime Director in 2015. Elma was an active member of the Alpine Women’s Club, and the Alpine Community Church, United Church of Christ, where she was a Deacon. She was also an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held at the Alpine Community Church, 2225 West Victoria Drive, Alpine, CA on Saturday, March 12 at 2:00pm.
In recognition of Elma’s commitment to the worldwide mission of the church and to her community in Alpine, donations in her memory to Church World Service (PO Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515) or to the Alpine Historical Society (PO Box 382, Alpine, CA 91903) would be gratefully appreciated.
To plant a tree in memory of Elma Terry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.