LaVay McCool

LaVay D. (Beyer) McCool, age 84, passed away on February 13, 2023 at the Madonna Summit Assisted Living Center in Byron, MN.
She was born April 4, 1938, along with her twin brother Leon, to Edmund and Frances (Behrends) Beyer in Ramona, SD. The twins were born premature and were considered a miracle at that time.
LaVay graduated from Madison Central High School in 1957 and was united in marriage to Thomas “Pat” McCool on May 31, 1958.
She is survived by her husband and their seven children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Sandy (Dale) Mette of Vermillion, SD and her brother Bruce (Carol) Beyer of Marysville, WA.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Frances Beyer; brothers Duane, Elmer, Allan, Wayne, Leon; and sister-in-law Alicia.
LaVay was fortunate to have had her children living near her as her family was so very important to her. And you’ll be in our hearts forever.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held February 20, 2023 at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church in West Concord, MN with Father John Labusa officiating. Burial was at St. Vincent dePaul Cemetery in West Concord, MN.
Condolences can be sent to Mr. Pat McCool, Room 227, Madonna Assisted Living Center, 551 Byron Main Ct NE, Byron, MN 55920.