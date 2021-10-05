Joan Johnson
Joan Johnson, age 89, of Madison, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Friday, October 8th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 4-6 PM on Thursday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 6 PM followed by a Rosary. Visitation will continue Friday at the funeral chapel from 9:30-10:15 AM, followed by procession to the church. Burial will follow the Mass in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online registry is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page.
Joan Agnes Mullaney was born April 3, 1932, in Jackson, MN, to daughter of Thomas and Lillie (Fox) Mullaney. She attended Catholic boarding school in Polo SD for first grade and country school near Wolf Creek north of Miller SD for her elementary years. She graduated from Ree Heights High School as valedictorian. She graduated from Presentation College and began her career as a registered nurse.
On June 8, 1953, she married Dale Gus Johnson at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison. Joan worked at the Madison Community Hospital as an OB nurse for over 20 years and at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison for 25 years and retired in 2001 as the long-term Director of Nursing. She also had many private nursing patients and continued many years past her formal retirement.
She is survived by her children, Charles (Mimi) of Huron SD, Matthew (Chris) of Norman OK, Mark (Deb) of Tuttle OK, Dan (Gayle) of Bushnell SD, Patricia Johnson (Dave Boerger) of Milbank SD, Michelle Johnson of Madison SD, Barbara (Tim) Galbraith of Sioux Falls SD, Richard (Cindy) of Norman OK, Mary (Marc) Chipman of Baltic SD, James (Angela) of Aberdeen SD, Paul (Kristi) of Madison SD, Michael (Reina) Hope of Ft. Collins CO, Andy (Jessi) of Brandon SD; 65 grandchildren and over 30 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Kathleen Ramm, Patricia Sloan, Rose (Tom) Bickett, Paul (Doreen) Mullaney, Mel Mullaney, and Walter (Sharon) Mullaney, and their families.
In her life she grieved the loss of her parents, two infant siblings, her beloved daughter Rebecca in 1991, her husband in 2009, and her grandchildren Johan, Robbie, Robert, and Faith. Also included are her great friends and in-laws Jane Mullaney, Gene Ramm, and Pat Mullaney, and several dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, of which she had many more than most people and an incredible green thumb, please direct memorials to Saint Thomas School, 401 Van Eps Ave. N., Madison, SD 57042.